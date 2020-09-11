Champlin City Council 11-9-2020

9.1 Authorization for Senior Deferral of Special Assessments



9.2 Resolution Accepting the Feasibility Study, Ordering the Public Hearing, and Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications for Maryland Avenue and Brooklyn Heights, Improvement Project No. 22102



9.3 Resolution Accepting the Feasibility Study, Ordering the Public Hearing, and Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications for Hidden Oaks Lane/Woods Trail Area/Coneflower Circle, Improvement Project No. 22103



9.4 Approve Final Payment to Landwehr Construction Inc. for Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)