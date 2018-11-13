Champlin City Council 11-27-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
November 13, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
November 27, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Approve Final Payment for the Independence Avenue Raingarden/Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)
3. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 804 Amending Section 122-5 of the Subdivision Ordinance Regarding Park Dedication
4. Approve Final Payment to Barber Construction Company for Construction of the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)
5. Cancel December 24th Council Meeting Due to Christmas Holiday
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
6. Resolution No. 2018-89 Adopting the Assessment Roll for the Street Improvements on Dean Avenue, Miller Road, East River Entry, Colburn Street and Dayton Road Within TH169 Improvement Project (Improvement Project No. 21309)
- 12. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2018-90 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Bids for the Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase III (Improvement Project No. 21720)
8. Resolution No. 2018-91 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for Westwood North 2nd Addition (Improvement Project No. 21701)
9. Approve 2019-2021 AFSCME Council #5, Local #2454 Union Contract Proposal
- 13. Adjournment