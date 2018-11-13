Champlin City Council 11-27-2018

2. Approve Final Payment for the Independence Avenue Raingarden/Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)



3. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 804 Amending Section 122-5 of the Subdivision Ordinance Regarding Park Dedication



4. Approve Final Payment to Barber Construction Company for Construction of the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)



5. Cancel December 24th Council Meeting Due to Christmas Holiday