- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
November 13, 2017 Work Session
November 13, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
November 27, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Approve 2018 Business Licenses
3. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Mill Pond Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21311)
4. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Independence Avenue Raingarden (Improvement Project No. 21716)
5. Appointment of Full Time Police Officer
6. Approve Change Order No. 1 for 2017 Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21608)
7. Approve Change Order No. 1 for Anderson Estates & Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd & 3rd Addition Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21702)
8. Approve Master Plan for Richardson Park Improvements
9. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 791 Amending Chapter 118 - Signs
10. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 792 Amending Chapter 22 Fees and Authorize use of a Publication Summary
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 11-27-2017
Loading the player...