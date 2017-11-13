Champlin City Council 11-27-2017

2. Approve 2018 Business Licenses



3. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Mill Pond Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21311)



4. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Independence Avenue Raingarden (Improvement Project No. 21716)



5. Appointment of Full Time Police Officer



6. Approve Change Order No. 1 for 2017 Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21608)



7. Approve Change Order No. 1 for Anderson Estates & Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd & 3rd Addition Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21702)



8. Approve Master Plan for Richardson Park Improvements



9. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 791 Amending Chapter 118 - Signs



10. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 792 Amending Chapter 22 Fees and Authorize use of a Publication Summary