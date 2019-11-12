Champlin City Council 11-25-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
November 12, 2019 Work Session
November 12, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
November 25, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Final Payment to Michels for 2018 Fiber Optic Cable Extension (Improvement Project No. 21811)
2. Resolution No. 2019-86 Establishing Polling Locations
3. Resolution No. 2019-87 Approving the Close Out of the Private Improvement Project of the Cove at Brittany Park Addition (6167)
4. Approve Maple Grove Yard Waste Site Contract
5. Resolution No. 2019-88 Amending the Assessment to 1306 West River Road, Within the 2019 Street Improvement Project No. 21901
- 9. Open Forum
- 10. New Business
6. Resolution No. 2019-89 Ordering a Feasibility Study for the 2020 Mill and Overlay Project Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22004)
7. Resolution No. 2019-90 Ordering a Feasibility Study for the 2020 Reclaim and Pave Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22005)
- 11. Adjournment
