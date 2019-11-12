Champlin City Council 11-25-2019

1. Approve Final Payment to Michels for 2018 Fiber Optic Cable Extension (Improvement Project No. 21811)



2. Resolution No. 2019-86 Establishing Polling Locations



3. Resolution No. 2019-87 Approving the Close Out of the Private Improvement Project of the Cove at Brittany Park Addition (6167)



4. Approve Maple Grove Yard Waste Site Contract



5. Resolution No. 2019-88 Amending the Assessment to 1306 West River Road, Within the 2019 Street Improvement Project No. 21901