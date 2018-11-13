Champlin City Council 11-13-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
October 10, 2018 Budget Worksession
October 15, 2018 Work Session
October 22, 2018 Work Session
October 22, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
November 13, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Reschedule November 26th Council Meeting to November 27th
3. Approve Decision to Not Waive Statutory Tort Liability Limits for the City of Champlin
. Approve Final Payment to Hydro-Klean, LLC for the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation (Improvement Project No. 21204)
5. Transient Merchant License for PQT Company/Rum River Tree Farm
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Unfinished Business
6. Resolution NO. 2018-85 Declaring Cost to Be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for Street Improvements on Dean Avenue, Miller Road, East River Entry, and Dayton Road Within the TH 169 Improvement Project (Improvement Project No. 21309)
- 12. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2018-86 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for Auto-Related Uses at 12130 Champlin Drive (Lot 2, Block 1, Champlin Plaza 4th Addition): Barry Starr (Project 2018-15)
8. Resolution No. 2018-87 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
9. First Reading of an Ordinance Amending Section 122-5 of the Subdivision Ordinance Regarding Park Dedication
10. First Reading of Amendments to Chapter 62 - Vegetation to Include Shade Tree Diseases and Pests (EAB)
11. Approve Change Order No. 1 Revising the Contract for Bridge Railing Construction for the Jefferson Bridge Restoration (Improvement Project No. 21719)
- 13. Administrative Presentations
12. Heart Safe Community Training
- 14. Adjournment