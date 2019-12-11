- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
October 28, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 6. Bills
November 12, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation by Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Approve Decision to Not Waive Statutory Tort Liability Limits for the City of Champlin
4. Transient Merchant License for PQT Company/Rum River Tree Farm
5. Approve Change Order No. 1 for the 2018 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21801)
6. Approve Change Order No. 1 for T.H. 169 Lighting Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21909)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
7. Resolution No. 2019-83 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering Street Improvement for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project No. 22002)
- 12. New Business
8. Resolution No. 2019-84 Approving an Amended Site Plan for a 4,844 Square Foot Car Wash on Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms: Round Lake Commons LLC (Project 2019-01)
9. Resolution No. 2019-85 Approving a Site Plan and a Conditional Use Permit for a Building Addition and Parking/Site Improvements to the Existing Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy for Math & Environmental Sciences Campus, Located at 6100 - 109th Avenue North: ISD #11 (Project 2019-16)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 11-12-2019
