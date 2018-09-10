Champlin City Council 10-9-2018

1. Appointment of 2018 Election Judges



2. Resolution No. 2018-76 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for 2018 Fiber Optic Cable Extension (Improvement Project No. 21811



3. Accept Comprehensive Plan Section 5 - Environmental Resources/Resilience



4. Accept Draft Transportation Plan - 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update



5. Approve Letter to Hennepin County Requesting Review and Warrant Analysis for Traffic Control at County Road 121 and Elm Creek Crossing/French Lake Road