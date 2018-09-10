- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
September 17, 2018 Joint Worksession
September 24, 2018 Work Session
September 24, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
October 9, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Consent Agenda
1. Appointment of 2018 Election Judges
2. Resolution No. 2018-76 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for 2018 Fiber Optic Cable Extension (Improvement Project No. 21811
3. Accept Comprehensive Plan Section 5 - Environmental Resources/Resilience
4. Accept Draft Transportation Plan - 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
5. Approve Letter to Hennepin County Requesting Review and Warrant Analysis for Traffic Control at County Road 121 and Elm Creek Crossing/French Lake Road
- 9. Open Forum
6. Response Regarding Concerns Expressed at the September 24, 2018 City Council Meeting
- 10. Public Hearings
7. Resolution No. 2018-77 Approving the Assessment for the Street Improvement Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)
8. Resolution No. 2018-78 Approving the Vacation of Right-of-Way and Resolution No. 2018-79 Approving the Final Plat for a Five Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision Known as Boulder Estates: Boulder Contracting LLC (Project 2018-05)
9. Approve Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License Applications in Conjunction With the 2018 Champlin Oktoberfest Celebration
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 10-9-2018
