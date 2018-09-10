Champlin City Council 10-22-2018

2. Resolution No. 2018-80 Regarding Public Notice of Bids, Requests for Information and Requests for Proposals



3. Resolution No. 2018-81 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Street Light Installation Along TH169 (Landscaping Project No. 21309)



4. Approve Final Payment to Kuechle Underground Inc. For the 2017 Street Improvement Project No. 21603



5. Resolution No. 2018-82 Regarding Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant for Fall 2018 Artificial Turf at Andrews Park's U13-19 East and West Soccer Fields