September 10, 2018 Worksession
September 17, 2018 Work Session
October 9, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
October 22, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2018-80 Regarding Public Notice of Bids, Requests for Information and Requests for Proposals
3. Resolution No. 2018-81 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Street Light Installation Along TH169 (Landscaping Project No. 21309)
4. Approve Final Payment to Kuechle Underground Inc. For the 2017 Street Improvement Project No. 21603
5. Resolution No. 2018-82 Regarding Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant for Fall 2018 Artificial Turf at Andrews Park's U13-19 East and West Soccer Fields
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
6. Resolution No. 2018-83 Declaring Cost to Be Assessed and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for Street Improvements on Dean Avenue, Miller Road, East River Entry and Dayton Road Within TH169 Improvement Project No. 21309
7. Approve Draft of 2040 Comprehensive Plan
8. Resolution No. 2018-84 Adopting Assessments for Rental Licensing and Long Grass and Noxious Weed Fees
9. Resolution No. 2018-85 Adopting the Assessment on Delinquent Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Water, Street Light and Refuse Fees
10. Supervalu Liquor and Tobacco Licenses for Cub Wine and Spirits
11. Champlin 2005, LLC Liquor and Tobacco Licenses for Cub Foods
- 12. New Business
12. Approve Cooperative Agreement with the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase III (Improvement Project No. 21720)
13. Approve Cooperative Agreement with the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Rain Garden and Storm Sewer at Champlin United Methodist Church at Downs Road as Part of the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges Project (Improvement Project No. 21719)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 10-22-2018
