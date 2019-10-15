- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
September 23, 2019 Work Session
September 23, 2019 Regular Meeting
October 3, 2019 Work Session/Open House
October 9, 2019 Work Session/Open House
- 6. Bills
October 15, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Oath of Office: Police Officer Joel Resch
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Resolution No. 2019-75 Adopting the Certification to the 2020 Taxes the Cost of Abating Diseased Trees
4. Appointment of Accounting Clerk III
5. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
6. Resolution No. 2019-76 Adopting the Assessment Roll for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
7. Resolution No. 2019-77 Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Rental Code Violations and Grass and Weed Charges
8. Resolution No. 2019-78 Adopting the Assessment of Delinquent Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Water, Street Light and Refuse Fees
- 12. New Business
9. Resolution No. 2019-79 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project No. 22002)
10. Resolution No. 2019-80 Authorizing Plans and Specifications for the Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase IV (Improvement Project No. 21913)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 10-15-2019
