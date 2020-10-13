- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes:
September 21, 2020 Work Session
September 28, 2020 Regular Meeting
October 1, 2020 Work Session
- 6. Approval of Bills
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Update on 2020 Street Improvement Projects
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
4. Resolution Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement to Allow City to Utilize Data on State's Criminal Justice Data Communications Network
5. Resolution Adopting the Certification to the 2021 Taxes the Cost of Abating Diseased Trees at 6401 116th Ave N
6. Approve Ice System Replacement Project Plans and Specifications and Advertisement for Bids
7. Approve Change Order N. 3 for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation, Improvement Project No. 22003
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
8. Resolution Adopting the Assessment Roll for the Jersey Avenue/Kentucky Avenue/Louisiana Avenue Area, Street Improvement Project No. 22005
9. Resolution Adopting the Assessment Roll for the 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Improvement Project No. 22004
10. Resolution Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Diseased Tree Abatement Costs
11. Resolution Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Rental Code Violations and Grass and Weed Charges
12. Resolution Adopting the Assessment on Delinquent Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Water, Street Light and Refuse Fees
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 10-13-2020
