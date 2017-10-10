- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
September 25, 2017 Worksession
September 25, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
October 10, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution Authorizing the Preparation of the City of Champlin's Surface Water Management Plan (Improvement Project No. 21718
3. Approve State of Minnesota Grant Contract for the Mill Pond Shore Land Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project No. 21311)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
4. Resolution Adopting the Assessment Roll for the 2017 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21603)
- 12. New Business
5. Resolution Calling for Separation of Police Officer, Declaring a Vacancy in the Position and Authorizing the City to Hire a Police Officer
6. Resolution Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the Mill Pond Shore Land and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project No. 21311)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 10-10-2017
