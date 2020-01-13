Champlin City Council 1-27-2020

1. Resolution No. 2020-12 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project No. 22002)



2. Resolution No. 2020-13 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for the 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22004)



3. Approve 2019-2021 Labor Agreement Between City of Champlin and Law Enforcements Labor Services, Inc. (Local 63 - Police Officers)



4. Approve Amended Joint Powers Agreement for North Metro Mayors Association



5. Issue a Massage Therapist License to Yaming Ji - Me Time Massage Therapy



6. Appointment of 2020 Election Judges



7. Approve Development of Concept and Design Plans and Specifications for Improvements at Andrews Park Field #5