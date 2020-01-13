- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
January 13, 2020 Work Session
January 13, 220 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
January 27, 2020
- 7. Announcements
Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 8. Consent Agenda
1. Resolution No. 2020-12 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project No. 22002)
2. Resolution No. 2020-13 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for the 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22004)
3. Approve 2019-2021 Labor Agreement Between City of Champlin and Law Enforcements Labor Services, Inc. (Local 63 - Police Officers)
4. Approve Amended Joint Powers Agreement for North Metro Mayors Association
5. Issue a Massage Therapist License to Yaming Ji - Me Time Massage Therapy
6. Appointment of 2020 Election Judges
7. Approve Development of Concept and Design Plans and Specifications for Improvements at Andrews Park Field #5
1. Resolution No. 2020-12 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project No. 22002)
5. Issue a Massage Therapist License to Yaming Ji - Me Time Massage Therapy
- 9. Open Forum
- 10. Public Hearings
8. Resolution No. 2020-14 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering Street Improvement for the 2020 Reclaim and Pave Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22005)
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 1-27-2020
Loading the player...