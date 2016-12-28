Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
December 28, 2016 Special Session
January 3, 2017 Work Session
- 6. Bills:
January 23, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation Regarding Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack Event - February 22 - 26, 2017 at EGAN Company Warehouse in Champlin
2. Presentation by Councilmember Johnson
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Appointment of Public Service Worker: Parks/Streets/Ice Forum
5. Accept Resignation of Police Officer
6. Approve Purchase of Real Property (Engels Property)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2017-13 Approving a Lot Split of Outlot 1, Alps Addition: City of Champlin (Project No. 2017-01)
8. Resolution No. 2017-14 Approving Plans & Specifications and Ordering the Bids for 2017 Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21608)
- 12. Adjournment