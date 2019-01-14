Champlin City Council 1-14-2019

2. Approve 2019 Recording Secretary Service Agreements



3. Resolution No. 2019-03 Designating the Official Newspaper for the City of Champlin for 2019



4. Resolution No. 2019-04 Increasing Typical Utility and Street Fees and Trunk Source & Storage Fee



5. Resolution No. 2019-05 Establishing Northwest Area Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Trunk Fees and Storm Sewer District 10A and 10B Fees



6. Designation of Interactive Meeting Technology for 2019



7. Appointment of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson and Reappointments to City Advisory Commissions for 2019



8. 2019 City Council Committee Appointments:



A. Appointment of Acting Mayor for 2019



B. Resolution No. 2019-06 Regarding Appointments to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board



C. Resolution No. 2019-07 Regarding Appointments to the Quad Cities Cable Communications Commission



D. Resolution No. 2019-08 Regarding Appointment to Champlin Farmers Market Board



E. Resolution No. 2019-09 Regarding Appointments to Champlin Farmers Market Board



9. Appointment of Public Service Worker: Public Works/Ice Forum



10. Approve Contract with Tyler Technologies for Purchase and Implementation of Incode Version Ten Core Financial, Customer Relationship and Personnel Software