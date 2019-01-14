Champlin City Council 1-14-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Ceremonial Oath of Office
- 6. Minutes
December 10, 2018 Work Session
December 10, 2018 Regular Session
December 17, 2018 Work Session
January 9, 2019 Special Session
- 7. Bills
December 28, 2018
January 14, 2019
- 8. Announcements
- 9. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 10. Consent Agenda
2. Approve 2019 Recording Secretary Service Agreements
3. Resolution No. 2019-03 Designating the Official Newspaper for the City of Champlin for 2019
4. Resolution No. 2019-04 Increasing Typical Utility and Street Fees and Trunk Source & Storage Fee
5. Resolution No. 2019-05 Establishing Northwest Area Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Trunk Fees and Storm Sewer District 10A and 10B Fees
6. Designation of Interactive Meeting Technology for 2019
7. Appointment of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson and Reappointments to City Advisory Commissions for 2019
8. 2019 City Council Committee Appointments:
A. Appointment of Acting Mayor for 2019
B. Resolution No. 2019-06 Regarding Appointments to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board
C. Resolution No. 2019-07 Regarding Appointments to the Quad Cities Cable Communications Commission
D. Resolution No. 2019-08 Regarding Appointment to Champlin Farmers Market Board
E. Resolution No. 2019-09 Regarding Appointments to Champlin Farmers Market Board
9. Appointment of Public Service Worker: Public Works/Ice Forum
10. Approve Contract with Tyler Technologies for Purchase and Implementation of Incode Version Ten Core Financial, Customer Relationship and Personnel Software
- 11. Open Forum
- 12. Public Hearings
11. Resolution No. 2019-10 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Project for Street improvements within Westwood North 2nd Addition - 2019 Xylon Avenue Rehabilitation Project (Improvement Project No 21701)
- 13. New Business
12. Resolution 2019-11 Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Install an Electronic Message Center Sign at Champlin Sinclair, 120 Curtis Road: Jim Merkl (Project 2018-19)
13. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 807 Amending Chapter 30 - Licenses, Permits and Miscellaneous Business Regulations, Article II - Rental Housing
- 14. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 1-14-2019
