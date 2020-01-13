Champlin City Council 1-13-2020

2. Approve 2020 Recording Secretary Service Agreement



3. Resolution No. 2020-01 Designating the Official Newspaper for the City of Champlin for 2020



4. Designation of Interactive Meeting Technology for 2020



5. Appointments to City Advisory Commissions for 2020



6. 2020 Council Committee Appointments:



A. Appointment of Acting Mayor for 2020



B. Resolution No. 2020-02 Regarding Appointments to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board



C. Resolution No. 2020-03 Regarding Appointments to the Quad Cities Cable Communications Commission



D. Resolution No. 2020-04 Regarding Appointment to the School District Advisory Council for Community Education



E. Resolution No. 2020-05 Regarding Appointments to Champlin Farmers Market Board



7. Appointment of Election Judges



8. Resolution No. 2020-06 Increasing Typical Utility and Street Fees and Trunk Source & Storage Fees



9. Resolution No. 2020-07 Establishing the Northwest Area Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Trunk Fees and Storm Sewer District 10A and 10B Fees



10. Resolution No. 2020-08 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for Garfield Avenue and Champlin Heights Addition Street and Utility Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22001)



11. Resolution No. 2020-09 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation (Improvement Project No. 22003)



12. Approve Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for the 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904)



13. Appointment of Community Development Director