Champlin City Council 03-23-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
March 9, 2020 Work Session
March 9, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
March 23, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Appointment of Public Service Workers: Ice forum/Public works
3. Resolution No. 2020-33 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Edgewater Gardens (Improvement Project No 22002)
4. Resolution No. 2020-34 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22004)
5. Resolution No. 2020-35 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for Edgewater Gardens (Improvement Project No. 22002)
6. Approve 2020 - 2022 Labor Agreement Between City and MN Teamsters Union, Local 320
7. Approve Change Order No. 2 for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No 21719)
8. Approve Purchase of a JET/VAC Combination Unit
9. Approve Electronic Bidding Policy for Competitive Bids
10. Issue a Massage Therapy Retail Business and Therapist License to Catherine Porter at Conchita Bodyworkz
11. Ice Cream Vendor License for Blaine/Anoka Ice Cream
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
12. Resolution No. 2020-36 Approving an Amendment to the Champlin Marketplace Planned Unit Development Supporting a Brewery/Tap Room as a Conditional Use Property Located at 11469 Marketplace Drive and Resolution no. 2020-37 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Brewery Tap Room on Said Property: Wade Carlson, Elm Creek Brewing Company (Project 2020-01)
- 12. Adjournment
