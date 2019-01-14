- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
January 14, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
January 28, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Appointment of Public Service Worker: Public Works/Ice Forum
3. Appointment of Public Service Worker: Utilities
4. Appointment of Part-Time Temporary Meter Reader
5. Approve Administrative Operating Procedures, Council/Staff Mutual Expectations and Pledge to the Residents
6. Resolution No. 2019-12 Approving the Bids and Awarding the Contract for the Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase III (Improvement Project No. 21720)
7. Resolution No. 2019-13 Approving the Bids and Awarding the Contract for the Mill Pond Access Trails & Bridges (Improvement Project No 21719)
8. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 808 Amending Chapter 30- Licenses, Permits and Miscellaneous Business Regulations, Article VI - Massage Establishments and Authorize use of a Publication Study
9. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 809 Amending Chapter 22 - Fees
10. Resolution No. 2019-14 Amending the Street Light Policy for Design Standards
11. Approve Change Order No. 1 for 2018 Fiber Optic Cable Extension (Improvement Project No. 21811)
12. 2019 Community Partnership Award
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
13. Resolution No. 2019-15 Approving a Revised Site Plan for a Car Wash Use on Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms: Round Lake Commons LLC (Project 2019-01)
14. Resolution No. 2019-16 Approving a 2019 Federal Recreational Trail Grant Program Application
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 1-28-2019
