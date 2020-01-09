Anoka Planning Commission 9-1-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
a. June 2, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes
b. July 21, 2020, Work Session Minutes
- 4. Old Business
a. Sign Area Variance; Vista Outdoor/Federal Cartridge - 1101 East Main Street
- 5. New Business
a. None
- 6. Public Hearings
a. Conditional Use Permit and Variance; MN Firearms - 2520 Ferry Street
b. Preliminary Plat; Benton Addition on Ferry Street
c. Sign Variances; Mauer Main Chevrolet - 435 W. Main Street
- 7. Miscellaneous
a. None
- 8. Adjournment