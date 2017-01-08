Anoka Planning Commission 8-1-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. Approval of June 6th, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of June 27th, 2017 Work Session Minutes
c. Approval of July 18th, Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. Alternative Exterior Building Design/Material - 106 Main Street (Action Item)
- 4. Old Buisness
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
a. A2017-22 Lot Split with Variances; 609/625 Van Buren Street
- 6. Miscellaneous
a. Upcoming Meetings
Work Session - August 15th at 6:00 pm
Regular Meeting - Tuesday, September 6th at 7:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn