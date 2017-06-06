Anoka Planning Commission 6-6-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
A. Approval of May 2, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of May 16, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. Tax Increment Financing Modification: Greens of Anoka TIF District
- 4. Old Business
A. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications:
A. A2017-015 Bob Ehlen Park Preliminary Plat (Southwest Corner of Fremont Street and West Lane)
B. A2017-019 Tollberg Parkview Preliminary Plat (North Side of Washington Street at Eastern City Limits)
- 6. Miscellaneous:
A. Upcoming Meetings:
Work Session - Tuesday, June 27th at 6:00 pm
Regular Meeting - Thursday, July 6 at 7:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn