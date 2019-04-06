Anoka Planning Commission 6-4-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. Approval of May 7, 2019 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of May 7, 2019 Work Session Minutes
c. Approval of May 21, 2019 Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. A2019-008 Site Plan Review; 730 Bunker Lake Blvd Building Addition
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings
a. A2017-031 Lennar Green Haven Parkway 3rd Addition Preliminary Plat, Planned Unit Development and Site Plan
b. 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update/Amendment
- 6. Miscellaneous
a. Next Meeting June 18th Work Session
- 7. Adjournment