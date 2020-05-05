Anoka Planning Commission 5-5-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
a. March 4, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. New Business
a. None
- 6. Public Hearings
a. Zoning Text Amendment; Chpt 74, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241 (f)(1); B-6 Permitted Uses - Adding Currency Exchange as a Permitted Use in the B-6 Neighborhood Commercial Business District
b. Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review; Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Fred Moore Campus, 1523 5th Ave
c. Preliminary Plat, Planned unit Development Site Plan Review; David Weekly Homes Riverside Townhome Development at 4th Ave and the Rum River
- 7. Miscellaneous
a. None
- 8. Adjournment