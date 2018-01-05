Anoka Planning Commission 5-1-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Oath of Office (Nancy Coleman)
- 3. Approval of Minutes:
A. Approval of April 3, 2018, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 4. New Business
A. None
- 5. Old Business
A. None
- 6. Public Hearings on Applications
A. A2018-003 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241(f)(2) - Proposing an Indoor Gun Range use as a Conditional Use Within the B-6 Zoning District
- 7. Miscellaneous
A. Upcoming Meetings
Work Session Meeting - May 15, 2018
- 8. Adjournment