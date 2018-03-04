Anoka Planning Commission 4-3-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes:
A. Approval of March 6, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of March 20, 2018 Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. None
- 4. Old Business
A. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A. A2018-003 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241(f)(2) - Proposing and Indoor Gun Range use as a Conditional Use Permit Within Existing the B-6 Zoning District
B. A2018-002 Preliminary Plat, Conditional Use Permit, Site Plan Review - 7th and Buchanan St
- 6. Miscellaneous:
Upcoming Meetings:
Work Session Meeting - April 17, 2018
- 7. Adjournment