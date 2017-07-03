Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes:
A. Approval of February 7, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. None
- 4. Old Business
A. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A. A2017-004 Site Plan Review & Variance: 2740 Ferry Street (Gun Shop)
B. A2017-005 Site Plan Review: Northeast Corner 11th Avenue and North Street (Wellness Center)
- 6. Miscellaneous:
A. Upcoming Meetings
Work Session - Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 pm
Regular Meeting - Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn