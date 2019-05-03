Anoka Planning Commission 3-5-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. Approval of January 2, 2019, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. None
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Application
a. Conditional Use Permit - Moving of a Building to 220 Madison Street; Conditional Use Permit - Moving of a Building to 226 Madison Street
b. Interim Use Permit - Shed to be placed at 440 Pierce Street
c. Variances - Garage Addition Setback and Impervious Lot Coverage for 2224 4th Avenue
- 6. Miscellaneous
a. Next Meeting March 19, 2019, Work Session
- 7. Adjournment