Anoka Planning Commission 2-7-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
A. Approval of January 17, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. None
- 4. Old Business
A. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A. A2017-036 Conditional Use Permit/Site Plan Review - Anoka High School Expansion 3939 7th Avenue
B. A2017-034 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article V, Division 5, Section 74-265(H)(2)B. Main Street Mixed use Zoning District (EM-1) Conditional Uses
C. A2017-037 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article 1, Section 74-2 Definitions
- 6. Miscellanoues
A. Upcoming Meetings
Work Session Meeting - February 21, 2018
- 7. Adjournment