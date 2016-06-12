Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes:
a. Approval of November 1, 2016 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of November 16, 2016 Work Session Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business: None
- 4. Old Business: None
- 5. Public Hearing on Application:
a. A-2016-28
Preliminary Plat, Site Plan, and Planned Unit Development
Shade Tree Construction, Inc.
11th Avenue and North Street
- 6. Miscellaneous:
a. Upcoming Meetings:
i. Work Session: Tuesday, December 19, 2016 at 6:00 pm *May Be Cancelled*
ii. 2017 Meeting Schedule and Deadlines