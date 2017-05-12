Anoka Planning Commission 12-5-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
A. Approval of October 17, 2017 Work Session Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of November 8, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of November 21, 2017 Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. 2018 Goals and 2017 Accomplishments (To be Handed out at the Meeting)
- 4. Old Business
A. A2017-033 South Street Addition Preliminary Plat (Continued Discussion from the November 7, 2017 Meeting)
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A. None
- 6. Miscellaneous
A. Upcoming Meetings
Next Work Session - Canceled for December 19, 2017
Next Regular Meeting - Wednesday, January 3, 2017
- 7. Adjourn