Anoka Planning Commission 12-3-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. November 6, 2019, Regular Meeting Minutes
b. November 19, 2019, Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. None
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings
a. Preliminary Plat, Planned Unit Development, Conditional Use Permit, Site Plan Review; Northeast Corner of Reed Ave/Cutter St and 511 Cutter Street
b. Planned Unit Development and Site Plan Review; American Club Senior Cooperative - 631 Jacob Lane
- 6. Miscellaneous
a. Next Meeting: December 3rd Work Session to Immediately Follow Regular Meeting
- 7. Adjournment