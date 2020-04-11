Anoka Planning Commission 11-4-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
a. September 22, 2020, Work Session Minutes
b. October 6, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. New Business
a. None
- 6. Public Hearings
a. Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78, Art. V, Div. 3, Section 78-270 (f); B-6 Neighborhood Commercial Business District; Adding "Service Businesses with Showrooms or Workshops, Including Office-Warehouse (Contractor, Painter, HVAC)" as a Permitted or Conditional Use
- 7. Miscellaneous
a. None
- 8. Adjournment