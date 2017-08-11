Anoka Planning Commission 11-08-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. Approval of October 3, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. None
- 4. Old Business
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applicatoins:
a. A2017-033 South Street Addition Preliminary Plat
b. A2017-032 Conditional Use Permit Amendment, 822 East River Road
c. A2017-016 Zoning Ordinance Amendment, Chapter 74, Article V, Division 5, Section 74-266, Transit Oriented Development District (TOD)
- 6. Miscellaneous:
a. Upcoming Meetings:
Work Session - Tuesday, November 21st at 6:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn