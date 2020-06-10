Anoka Planning Commission 10-6-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Moment of Silence (Minute's Silence) for Carolyn Braun, Former Planning Director
- 4. Approval of Minutes
a. September 1, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Old Business
a. None
- 6. New Business
a. None
- 7. Public Hearings
a. Zoning Text Amendments; Chapter 78, Art. V, Div. 5, Section 78-316(h)(3)(a) Main Street Mixed Use, East Main Street Subdistrict 2 (EM-2), Adding "Vet Center" as a Permitted Use & Chapter 78, Art. I, Section 78-2, Adding Definition of "Vet Center"
- 8. Miscellanouse
a. None
- 9. Adjournment