Anoka Planning Commission 10-3-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
a. Approval of August 15, 2017 Work Session Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of September 5, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
a. None
- 4. Old Business:
a. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A2017-29 Preliminary Plat, Planned Unit Development, Site Plan Review 2nd Street and Monroe Avenue Lennar Townhome Development
- 6. Miscellaneous:
a. Upcoming Meetings:
Work Session - Tuesday, October 17th at 6:00 pm
Regular Meeting - Tuesday, November 7th at 7:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn