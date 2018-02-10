Anoka Planning Commission 10-2-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes:
A. Approval of September 5th Planning Commission Work Session Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of September 18th Planning Commission Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business:
A. None
- 4. Old Business
A. A2018-013 Rezoning and Comp Plan Amendment, Reed St/Cutter Ave/511 Cutter St, NHH Properties
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications:
A. A2018-018 Zoning Text Amendment, Chapter 74, Art. IX, Div. 1, Section 74-493 Prohibited Dwelling Units
- 6. Miscellaneous:
A. None
- 7. Adjournment