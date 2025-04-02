Anoka Planning Commission 02-04-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
a. January 7, 2025, Regular Meeting
b. January 22, 2025, Work Session
- 4. Old Business
- 5. New Business
- 6. Public Hearings
a. A2025-001 Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Chapter 2 – Land Use
- b. A2025-002 Zoning Map Amendment; Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District
- c. A2025-003 Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 5 – Mixed-Use Districts, Section 78-317 – Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District
- 7. Miscellaneous
- 8. Adjournment