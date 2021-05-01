Anoka Planning Commission 01-05-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Appointment of Officers a. Chairperson b. Vice-Chairperson c. Parking Advisory Board
- 4. Approval of Minutes a. November 4, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes b. November 17, 2020, Work Session Minutes c. December 15, 2020, Work Session Minutes
- 5. Old Business a. None
- 6. New Business a. Setting of 2020 Accomplishments and 2021 Goals
- b. Site Plan Review; Police Training and Animal Control Facility – 275 Harrison Street
- 7. Public Hearings a. Zoning Text Amendment; City Code, Article IX, Division 1, Section 78-562 (e); clarifying and amending fence height requirements in single-family zoning districts.
- 8. Miscellaneous a. None
- 9. Adjournment