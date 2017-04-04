Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes:
A. Approval of March 7, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of March 21, 2017 Work Session Minutes
- 3. New Business:
A. None
- 4. Old Business:
A. None
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications:
A. A2017-007 Variance to Construct a Sunroom Within Front Setback at 3226 12th Avenue
B. A2017-009 Site Plan Review to Construct a Manufacturing and Warehouse Building on Bunker Lake Boulevard, West of Thurston Avenue
C. A2017-010 Proposed Text Amendments to Chapter 74, Article I: Definitions and Chapter 74, Article V, Division 2: R-3 and R-4 Zoning Districts
- 6. Miscellaneous:
A. Upcoming Meetings:
Work Session - Thursday, April 18 at 6:00 pm
Regular Meeting - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00 pm
- 7. Adjourn