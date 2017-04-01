Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approval of Minutes
A. Approval of December 6, 2016 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 3. New Business
A. Appointment of Chair and Vice Chairperson
B. Appointment to Parking Advisory Board
C. Approval of 2016 Accomplishments and 2017 Goals
D. Meeting Procedure Information
E. Review Chapter 2, Article VI, Division 6: Planning Commission of the City Code
- 4. Old Business
A. 11th Avenue Townhome Project
- 5. Public Hearings on Applications
A. None
- 6. Miscellaneous
A. Upcoming meetings
Work Session - Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00pm
Regular Meeting - Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00pm
- 7. Adjourn