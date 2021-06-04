Anoka HRA Meeting 8-13-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. June 11th, 2018
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Review HRA Quarterly Financial Report
B. Center for Energy and Environment Quarterly Report
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 2nd and Monroe Street Project Update
B. 319 Monroe Street Project Update
C. 1808 1st Avenue and 1804 1st Avenue Update
D. Benton & Ferry Street Update
E. Rental Housing Conversion Program Update
F. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 10. Adjournment