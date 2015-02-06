Anoka HRA 9-14-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. July 13th, 2020 Regular Meeting
B. July 13th, 2020 Closed Session
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Receive Second Quarter Financial Report
B. Adoption of 2021 Budget and Levy
C. Grant of Temporary Easement to MnDOT for Property at 1803 & 1809 Ferry Street
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
B. Rental Conversion Loan - 1627 Ferry Street Update
C. Other Updates
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
X. Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Purchase of Property at 1919 7th Avenue
- 9. Adjournment