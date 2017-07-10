Anoka HRA 8-21-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. July 10th, 2017 Regular Meeting
B. July 10th, 2017 Worksession Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Adoption of 2018 Budget & Levy
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Benton Street and Ferry Street Property Update
B. 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street Property Update
C. Other Updates
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. Sale of 426 Taylor Street
- 10. Adjournment