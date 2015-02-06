Anoka HRA 7-13-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. June 8th, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Center for Energy and Environment Quarterly Report
- 7. Discussion Items
A. Highland Park Townhomes Property Management
- 8. Unfinished Business
A. 1804 First Avenue Infill Update
B. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
C. Rental Conversion Loan - 1627 Ferry Street Update
D. COVID-19 Small Business Loan Update
E. Other Reports
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- CLOSED SESSION - Pursuant to Minn. Stat § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Purchase of 1532 3rd Avenue
- 10. Adjournment