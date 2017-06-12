Anoka HRA 7-10-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. June 12th, 2017 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Unfinished Business
A. Benton Street and Ferry Street Property Update
B. 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street Property Update
C. Other Updates
- 7. New Business
A. Review Quarterly Financial Report
B. Center for Energy and Environment Quarterly Report
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- 10. Closed Session
A. Determination of Sale Price for HRA Owned Property at 426 Taylor Street
- 11. Adjournment