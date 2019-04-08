Anoka HRA 5-13-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. April 8th, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Receive First Quarter Financial Report
B. Quarterly Loan Activity Summary from Center for Energy and Environment
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Central Business District Fire Suppression Grant Applications Update
B. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Purchase Price for Property at 650/658 E. Main Street
B. Consideration of Purchase Price for Property at 1919 7th Avenue
- 10. Adjournment