Anoka HRA 4-9-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. March 12th, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Commercial Loan Request - 1917 2nd Avenue
B. Contract Amendment No. 11 Between City of Anoka HRA and Center for Energy & Environment
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 319 Monroe Street Update
B. North Suburban Home Show Final Recap
C. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 10. Adjournment