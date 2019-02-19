Anoka HRA 4-8-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. February 19th, 2019 Regular Meeting
(March 11th, 2019 Regular Meeting CANCELLED. No Minutes)
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Central Business District Fire Suppression Grant Applications Update
B. North Suburban Home Show Recap
C. Chairpersons Quarterly Meeting Recap
D. 2nd Avenue/Monroe Street General Project Update
E. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
A. Highland Park Neighborhood Redevelopment
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A.
- 10. Adjournment