- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. March 13th, 2017 Regular Meeting
B. March 13th, 2017 Work Session
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Unfinished Business
A. North Suburban Home Show Final Update
B. Benton Street and Ferry Street Property Update
C. Chairpersons Quarterly Meeting Recap
D. Other Updates
- 7. New Business
A. Approval of Purchase Agreement Between U.S. Home Corporation and City of Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority Regarding Purchase of Land at 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street
B. Review HRA Quarterly Financial Report
C. Center for Energy and Environment Quarterly Report
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- 10. Adjournment