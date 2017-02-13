Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. February 13th, 2017 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Unfinished Business
A. North Suburban Home Show Update
B. Other Updates
- 7. New Business
A. Approval of Revised Letter of Intent Between U.S. Home Corporation and City of Anoka Hosing and Redevelopment Authority Regarding Purchase of Land at 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street
B. Approval of HRA Commercial Loan Program Boundary Changes
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- 10. Closed Session
A. Determination of Purchase Price for Vacant Lots on 200 Block of Madison Street
- 11. Adjournment