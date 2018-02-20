Anoka HRA 3-12-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. February 20th, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Purchase Price for Property at 1808 1st Ave
- 6. New Business
A. Authorize Purchase of 1808 1st Ave
B. Adopt Draft Housing Chapter of 2040 Comprehensive Plan
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 2nd Avenue/Monroe Street General Project Update
B. North Suburban Home Show Recap
C. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
A. Potential Changes to Center for Energy and Environment Loan Programs
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A. Rental Housing to Owner-Occupied Housing Conversion Program
- 10. Adjournment